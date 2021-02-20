Three policemen were killed and one injured in two separate incidents of terrorism in the Kashmir valley on Friday, while three terrorists of Al-Badr outfit were eliminated in another encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The valley witnessed three incidents of terrorism back to back within hours after the group of 24 foreign envoys completed their two days visit and returned to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir.

Two unarmed policemen, Mohammad Yousuf and Suhail Ahmad, died when a terrorist suddenly appeared in the crowded Bagat area of Barzulla on the airport road and opened fire at them, injuring the policemen critically.

Both received bullets in the back. The terrorist escaped from the spot after firing several gun shots. A video of the attack went viral on social media. IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that the critically injured policemen were rushed to the hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

The area has been cordoned by the Army, CRPF and police and search launched for the terrorist who has been identified. In a separate encounter in the Beerwah locality of Budgam district, a special police officer (SPO) Mohammad Altaf was killed and constable Manzoor Ahmad injured.

The two trapped terrorists managed to escape but a combing operation has been launched in the area. The IGP said that three terrorists of Al-Badr were killed in an encounter in the Badigam area of Shopian.

Two AK rifles and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter spot.

The encounter began on Thursday night after the security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the hiding terrorists. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing of policemen.

Omar tweeted; “What makes this attack even more reprehensible is that policemen Mohammad Yousuf and Suhail Ahmad were unarmed & shot in the back”.

The IGP said that joint teams of Army, CRPF and J&K Police were involved in these encounters during which opportunity was given to the terrorists to surrender. The two terrorists, a Pakistani and a local, managed to escape from Budgam.