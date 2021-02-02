Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in the forest area of Rajouri district thereby thwarting attempts to revive terrorism in the area.

Army’s spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that a joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police led to swift and timely recovery of large cache of weapons and ammunition from dense forest area of Gadyog in Khawas region of Rajouri.

The desperate plan of terrorist organisations to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Reasi Districts suffered a major setback when Indian Army and J&K Police jointly carried out search operations in the forested areas of Khawas Tehsil in Rajouri District.

Based on specific information from a reliable source, joint operation was undertaken by Indian Army and J&K Police in general area of Chikakhet in Gadyog forest of Khawas region of Rajouri District, South of Pir Panjal Ranges.

During the search operations War Like Stores have been recovered to include one AK 47 rifle, three magazines of AK 47, 94 rounds of AK 47 ammunition, two Chinese Pistols, two Chinese Pistol magazines, eight rounds of Pistol ammunition, five UBGL Grenades, one Kenwood Radio Set and three radio set antennae.

The timely recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in otherwise peaceful region and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to try derail peace and harmony in the region South of Pir Panjal Ranges, said Lt. Colonel Anand.

This operation is a continued demonstration of synergy and coordination between the Indian Army and J&K Police to ensure peace and tranquility South of Pir Panjal Ranges, he added.