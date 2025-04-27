Terrorists gun down social activist in Kashmir amid high security alert

Amid the high security alert in J&K after the Pahalgam killings, terrorists shot dead a social activist Ghulam Rasool Magray in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

A group of terrorists reportedly barged into the house of Magray in the Kandi Khas village on Saturday night and opened fire at him from a close range.

The terrorists fled from there after leaving the 45-years Magray critically wounded. He was later rushed to the hospital at Handwara where he was given initial treatment and referred to the SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Magray was earlier engaged in the cross-LoC trade and was running a provision store. His house was raided by the NIA about five years ago.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari condemned the killing and wrote on X: “Such acts are utterly inhuman and deserve the strongest condemnation”.

Following the killing of 26 civilians, mostly tourists in Pahalgam, the security forces have launched a massive crackdown against terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) across Jammu and Kashmir. Cordon and search operations were underway at several places and many suspects have been detained. There were reports that hundreds of people have been detained for questioning.

Meanwhile, on the third day running, Pakistan army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in the areas opposite Tutmari and Rampur Sectors.

The Indian troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire, officials said.

Security forces demolished the house of an active Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Amir Nazir Wani in South Kashmir’s Tral.