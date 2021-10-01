Terrorist killed in Kashmir, POJK national apprehended along LOC in Poonch

A terrorist, who had joined militancy a few days ago, was on Friday killed in an encounter in south Kashmir, while the Army apprehended a resident of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) when he crossed the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch district of Jammu.

Giving details of the encounter, a defence spokesman said that on receiving specific intelligence from J&K Police (JKP) about the presence of a terrorist in the vicinity of village Rakhama in Shopian district, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and JKP.

The cordon was established by the wee hours at 2 AM during which one terrorist was located. Multiple appeals were made to the terrorist to surrender but he opened fire on the troops at about 5 AM. He was finally neutralized by the security forces in the ensuing firefight.

As per the Police, the terrorist has been identified as Mujeeb Amin Lone, resident of Redwani in Kulgam district. He had joined terrorist ranks in early September 2021. He was responsible for creating terror in the locality and had been coercing innocent citizens to sympathise with anti-nationals.

Meanwhile at about 12.30 pm, one POJK national crossed the LoC and has been apprehended by Indian Army troops along Mendhar River in Balnoi area, District Poonch. Further details were awaited.

In a joint operation in Pulwama, security forces and police apprehended a categorized terrorist Shamim Sofi affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered from his possession.