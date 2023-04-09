Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled by Army in Poonch

A heavily armed terrorist was killed as the Indian Army early morning on Sunday foiled a major infiltration bid in the Poonch sector from the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

A massive cordon and search operation has been launched in the forest area along the Line of Control (LOC) as some other terrorists have escaped there.

Defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said that on the intervening night of 8 and 9 April, alert troops of the Indian Army on the LoC in the Poonch Sector (J&K), detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals. The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on their own side of LoC, close to the fence.

On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen and the other intruders ran into the forest area. A cordon of the area has been established and a search operation is in progress, he added.

Further details are awaited.