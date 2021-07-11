Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Arif Hazam, who was among the three terrorists killed on Saturday in Anantnag, was involved in the killing of an Army Havaldar Manzoor Beigh of 162 TA on 6 June 2019 when he had come home on leave.

Identification was being done of the two other terrorists killed in the encounter at the Kwarigam Ranipora area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. The encounter broke earlier during the day when a joint team of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police cordoned the area on the basis of inputs about the presence of these terrorists.