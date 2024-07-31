Terrorist associate arrested from J&K’s Poonch

A terrorist associate was apprehended in a joint operation by the army and police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, police said.

The individual, identified as Mohd Khalil Lone, of Bandipora district in the Kashmir Valley, was apprehended after a meticulously planned and executed operation.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that Lone is associated with the proscribed terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen as a logistic provider and Overground Worker,” police said.

“He was deputed to receive a consignment of arms and ammunition. Further investigation is going on.”