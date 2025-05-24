Terrorism a rabid dog, Pakistan its wild handler: Abhishek Banerjee in Japan

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who is in Japan as part of an all-party delegation, on Saturday called on the world community to unite in combating terrorism.

Speaking at an interaction with Indian community members in Tokyo, Banerjee said, “…We are here to share the message and the truth that India refuses to bow down. We will not kneel to fear. I belong to a political party that is in the Opposition. It is in the public domain that I have said that Pakistan needs to be taught a lesson in the language they understand.”

Calling terrorism a rabid dog and Pakistan its wild handler, Banerjee stated, “We first need to bring the world together to combat this wild handler. Otherwise, this wild handler will end up breeding and raising more rabid dogs.”

He assured that Indian actions will always be responsible and non-escalatory.

“We will make sure India is responsible. All our attacks and actions have been responsible, made with precision and non-escalatory…,” the TMC leader added.

Banerjee was not part of the delegation formed by the Government of India to counter Pakistan’s misinformation campaign on Operation Sindoor and spread India’s message on terrorism.

However, Yusuf Pathan dropped out of the delegation after the Mamata Banerjee-led party objected to Centre’s move to pick him to represent the TMC without discussions with the party.

The TMC then nominated Banerjee to represent the TMC in all-party delegation and the Centre ceded to her demand.