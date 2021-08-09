Terror strike around I-Day foiled as AK47 rifles, Chinese grenades seized from LOC area

A major terror strike around Independence Day has been averted in the Jammu division with the security forces on Monday seizing a cache of arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifles and Chinese pistols and grenades from a terrorist hideout in the Mendhar area along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch district.

BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said that on the basis of specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the BSF with the Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police in the forest area of village Sangad in the Mankot tehsil of Poonch.

The joint team, during the search operation, busted the terrorist hideout and seized a large number of arms and ammunition including 2 AK47 rifles with 4 magazines, one Chinese pistol with 10 magazines, One Set I-Com wireless set, 4 Chinese grenades, 13 electric detonators, 15 Fuze detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, Cordex 16 metres, 257 AK47 bullets, 68 bullets of 9 mm Chinese pistol, 23 bullets of 7.65 mm, 2 mobile phones, 12 mobile chargers and 2 9 volt batteries.