Terror incidents have reduced in J&K: Northern Army Commander

Lt General YK Joshi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on Saturday presented GOC-in-C’s Appreciation to 40 units and GOC-in-C’s Certificates of Appreciation to 26 units in a solemn Investiture ceremony at Udhampur, for their overall outstanding and distinguished performance in the Command Theatre.

The GOC-in-C’s Appreciation were given for performance of units in Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak, Operation Northern Borders and other operations in the Command whereas GOC-in-C’s Certificates of Appreciation were given for performance of units in Operation Snow Leopard.

The ceremony was a solemn occasion to appreciate and recognise the professionalism in operational roles performed by the units during their tenure in Northern Command.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander said that 2021 was a watershed year for the Armed Forces wherein they displayed boldness in

standing up to the aggressive designs on the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He further added that there has been a reduction in terrorist-related incidents, stone-pelting activities and protests as a result of tireless efforts of the security forces and the people of J&K.

The Army Commander commended all ranks of Northern Command for their dedication and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

He congratulated those units which were awarded Appreciation Certificates. He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice on the borders and in the battle against internal security challenges.

He urged all ranks to rededicate themselves to the cause of the Nation.