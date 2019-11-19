Heavy deployment of police has been made on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Tuesday as tension prevails after a photograph of nationalist leader Veer Savarkar was defaced. The photo of Savarkar along with other nationalist leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar was hanged at the wall in the political science department.

The incident surfaced when the students of MA first year reached their classroom and saw the photograph of leader lying on the ground. The ink was also splashed on the photograph of the leader.

Angry students immediately sat on dharna after the incident came in light. Senior BHU officials also condemned the incident and set up a three-member committee to probe the incident.

This is the second incident in a month when the protest broke out in BHU.

On November 7, a group of students protested against the appointment of a Muslim professor in the Sanskrit department.