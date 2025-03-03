Ten more marine fishers nabbed from Odisha’s Gahirmatha turtle habitat

The forest officials on Monday arrested ten marine fishermen and seized their sea-worthy fishing trawls from the seawater of the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary of Odisha’s Kendrapara district on the charges of illegally fishing within the turtle congregation zone, an official said.

The fishing trawl, used by the intruders for fishing along the prohibited sanctuary area, was seized by the forest patrol teams. The intruders who were arrested are the marine fishermen of the Kendrapara districts. They were later remanded to judicial custody, said Assistant Conservator of Forest, Manas Das.

The fishing vessel had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors, contravening the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine fishing regulation act and mandatory rules of marine sanctuary, added the forest officer.

With the latest interception, around 330 fishermen have so far been arrested for acts of intrusion into the marine sanctuary, as the forest department is intent on ensuring the safety of Olive Ridley sea turtles, said forest officials. Thirty sea-worthy vessels were also seized in the process since November 1 enforcement of the sea-fishing ban.

It should be noted here that the state government has clamped a seven-month log trawl fishing ban along the 20 km stretch of the Dhamara- Devi river mouth from 1 November given the ensuing mass nesting of endangered Olive Ridley marine turtles. The fishing prohibition remains enforced round the year in Gahirmatha as it is accorded the status of marine sanctuary. The mute species, accorded as schedule-1 animal under wildlife protection act for its highly threatened status, get entangled in the nets for prolonged periods and die of asphyxiation. The turtles also perish in large numbers after getting hit by the fast-moving propeller of the fishing trawlers, forest personnel said.

More than 3 lakh Olive Ridley turtles had turned up for their annual sojourn for mass nesting earlier in the May 2024 mass nesting season. The female turtles had emerged from the sea to crawl onto the serene beach and dig pits to lay millions of eggs. The marine animals have yet to appear on the Gahirmatha beach for mass nesting this year. However, their arrival is likely to occur in a fortnight, concluded the officer.