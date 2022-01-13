Ten fresh omicron cases in J&K, administration seeks help of religious leaders to contain pandemic

The number of Omicron varient cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday jumped to 23 with detection of 10 fresh cases. Reports said that the new cases were detected across the union territory of J&K.

At least 65 students who were proceeding to participate in winter games at Gulmarg have tested positive for COVID-19.

Atleast 30 students and staff of the University of Jammu have tested positive.

Healthcare workers of the health department were visiting door to door to vaccinate people. They were trekking stretches covered under deep snow to reach each household in Kashmir for vaccinating the residents.

Meanwhile, the administration of union territory of Ladakh has ordered strict implementation of the restrictions to curb spread of Covid-19.

However, violation of restrictions was being witnessed in the Jammu division.

On the other hand, the district administrations in the Kashmir valley have sought help of religious leaders in exercising covid appropriate behaviour by the people.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole held virtual meet with Imams, Khateebs, Ulemas, Mutwalies of Mosques and Shrines of Waqf Board regarding reinforcement of Covid-19 guidelines at religious places besides creating mass awareness among people.

The Divisional Commissioner appreciated the role of Imams, Ulemas and Khateebs during the 1st and 2nd waves of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, he reminded them about their religious and social responsibility to play even much better role in educating people by reiterating the covid precautionary messages frequently on loudspeakers besides strictly enforce observance of SOPs including physical distancing, wearing of masks, use of sanitizers, avoiding physical contacts and discouraging crowds. Further, Pole asked them to use their moral authority to sensitize people.

Div Com asked them to use electronic and social media to disseminate awareness regarding Covid Appropriate Behavior and its compliance.

Pole stressed on involving more efforts to tackle the emerging situation effectively and efficiently. He said we need to take responsibility at individual and collective level to overcome the challenges of the third wave.

The religious leaders assured the Divisional Commissioner of their support and cooperation during this difficult phase of pandemic like before to make efforts of the government successful.