A Tempo Union head attempted self-immolation in the TP Nagar area over a dispute of challan issued by the police for wrong parking on Sunday evening. However, the victim’s kin and members of the Tempo Union have accused a sub-inspector of this incident after which he has been suspended.

The tempo driver and head of the Tempo Driver Union Ashwani Lodhi was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi due to the critical burn injuries.

Chakrapani Tripathi, Circle Officer of Brahmapuri area, told that the tempo drivers park their vehicles in the front of the shop near Maliyana Flyover due to which the shopkeepers had to face losses in their businesses. They had complained about it to sub-inspector Rajdeep Poonia who on Saturday and Sunday fined some tempo drivers, said the CO adding that on Sunday he challaned a tempo driver Pradeep after which Ashwani Lodhi, head of the tempo union of Baghpat bus stand area, went to the sub-inspector and argued with him over this challan.

At around 4 in the evening, Lodhi threw petrol over himself near Maliyana Flyover and attempted self-immolation but he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and was later rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, the CO said.

Enraged by this, the tempo drivers and relatives of Lodhi gathered near the Maliyana Flyover blaming the sub-inspector for the incident. The tempo drivers hold the cops responsible for the incident and charged that sub-inspector Rajdeep Poonia was extorting money from the tempo drivers. On Sunday he issued a hefty challan to a tempo driver. Union head Lodhi came to know about this after which he went to Poonia to ask him not to harass them but the sub-inspector allegedly threatened the union head to bear the consequences.

“At around 4 pm, the sub-inspector sent some of his aides near Maliyana Flyover to burn Ashwani Lodhi alive by throwing petrol over him,” claimed a tempo driver.

Followed by the protest and complaint of the victim’s kin, the higher authorities suspended Rajdeep Poonia and ordered a probe headed by CO Brahmapuri Chakrapani Tripathi.