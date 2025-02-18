Temple managers discuss better management and legal hurdles

The International Temples Convention and Expo was recently held at Tirupati. This monumental event brought together temples from 58 countries, representing Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, and Jainism. Giresh Kulkarni, a visionary entrepreneur and the founder of Temple Connect, the International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX) spoke to The Statesman about the meet.

Excerpts of the interview

Tell us about Temple Connect and ITCX.

At Temple Connect and ITCX, we focused on educating temple managers on handling crowd situations effectively. By learning from such incidents like what happened at Tirupati temple, we aim to develop better strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of devotees while maintaining the sanctity of temple experiences.

The International Temples Convention and Expo is a dedicated platform for temple managers, focusing on both the spiritual and administrative aspects of temple management. Temples function in two key areas: The dharma side, which involves religious rituals, karmakand, vidhi-vidhan, and ceremonies conducted by priests, sages, and spiritual leaders; and the management side, which oversees administration, operations, maintenance, and devotee experience within the temple ecosystem.

The convention covered a wide range of topics, including finance, donations, transaction management, queue optimisation, safety, disaster preparedness, surveillance, parking solutions, EV stations, solar and renewable energy adoption, and legal frameworks for temples. A key focus was on establishing a single-window legal support system to help temples navigate legal challenges efficiently.

Additionally, discussions explored charitable initiatives—how temples utilise public contributions for community welfare like education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements—while integrating modern solutions to maximise impact. The convention will also address the distinction between temple tourism and pilgrimage, analysing large-scale events such as the Kumbh Mela and other temple festivities to streamline management and ensure better coordination.

Ultimately, the International Temples Convention and Expo will serve as a space for sangam (the coming together of ideas) and manthan (deep discussion), fostering collaboration to empower temple systems, implement innovative strategies, and enhance the overall devotee experience.

How are temples adapting technology?

As times have changed, the temple’s visitors now primarily range from 17-18 to 32, shaping both the temple’s economy and its evolving needs. In response, technology has been significantly upgraded with advancements like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and integrated solutions from WhatsApp services to enhanced surveillance systems. Temples have been open to embracing these innovations and have upgraded themselves with time. There will be a lot to learn from these new-age solution providers at the International Temples Convention and Expo. This event will offer not just an opportunity to connect with technology experts but also a platform for temples to adapt to new-age technology, driving transformation within the temple economy.

Is there a relation between the rise in digital platforms and the rise in popularity of the temples?

In today’s era of technology, broadcast messaging and innovative communication solutions, social and digital media have reached new heights. In the past, temple visits and devotional experiences were rarely documented; now visitors create reels, share positive narratives, and generate engaging content that encourages others to explore these sacred places too.

Take the ongoing Kumbh Mela as an example—an estimated 40 crore people are expected to attend. Beyond the 13 akhadas and the revered naga sadhu sect and other important temples, youth from across the country, including rural areas and even international visitors, are actively participating in such gatherings. Whether it’s Kedarnath, Mata Vaishno Devi, the Shakti Peeths, or the Divya Desams, digital transformation has played a major role in significantly increasing temple visits.

The central government, along with various departments, is leveraging this digital shift by collaborating with influencers and streamlining efforts to enhance outreach. While this impact continues to grow, the key lies in channelizing it effectively to improve the experience for devotees altogether.

How to utilise temples’ money for the betterment of services for the devotees?

Temples are playing a significant role in utilising public contributions for the welfare of society. Traditionally, donations made by devotees were seen as a personal offering to the deity or spiritual guru. However, in recent times, temple funds are being strategically allocated to a wide range of initiatives beyond just maintaining the temple premises.

Today, temples are investing in infrastructure upgrades, efficient queue management, sustainability efforts, and solid waste management. There is also a strong focus on improving medical services for devotees, supporting education by funding students in need, and enhancing accessibility around temple spaces through better roads, wheelchair access, and surveillance systems like CCTVs.

Additionally, larger temples are extending their support to smaller temples within the region, ensuring that essential rituals, services, and maintenance needs are met. Many temples are also actively contributing to healthcare and education, two of the most important areas of community welfare. Hospitals, medical aid, and scholarships for students have become major areas of temple-funded initiatives.

Furthermore, annadaan seva—the sacred practice of feeding the hungry—continues to be a key focus, ensuring that food is provided to everyone, from the underprivileged to temple donors, reinforcing the spirit of service and compassion. Through these collective efforts, temples are evolving into centers of social responsibility, making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

The stampede in Tirupati—could it have been avoided?

The unfortunate stampede during the distribution of passes at Tirumala could have been avoided. Having said that, discipline is not just the responsibility of the administration; it must also come from the people. Devotees need to understand that following procedures and maintaining order is crucial at all times. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has consistently done remarkable work in managing temple operations and streamlining processes. However, large crowds of devotees can sometimes become difficult to control and result in unforeseen incidents. While TTD and the government have already incorporated better systems, instilling a strong sense of discipline among devotees is equally important. This is not about assigning credit or blame but about the concerned departments and temple authorities actively working on measures to prevent such chaos in the future, not just in Tirupati but across the country.

At ITCX, we will be addressing this critical issue with a focus on educating temple managers to be able to handle escalating crowds effectively. The unfortunate event should serve as a guide to develop better strategies, ensure the safety of devotees at all times, and preserve the sanctity of temple experiences.

How is ITCX aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047?

Viksit Bharat is an initiative that we are proud to align with, working towards meaningful contributions that benefit our motherland. A key focus of this vision is India’s rich devotional heritage, one of the oldest and most significant aspects of our culture. Standardizing and enhancing various elements of the temple ecosystem will play a crucial role in this effort.

The temple economy continues to grow, making it essential to channelize this sector in an organized manner, following government guidelines and a goal-oriented approach. This includes not only large temples but also smaller ones with lower footfalls, ensuring well-structured systems that leave no room for mismanagement.

In the coming years, temple experiences will be transformed with advanced technology, better support systems, and improved coordination. As part of Vixit Bharat, Temple Connect is committed to contributing its expertise to enhance the temple economy, creating a seamless and enriched experience for devotees and stakeholders alike.

Can India become the spiritual capital of the world?

India is poised to become not just the spiritual capital of the world but also the devotional capital. It is important to understand the distinction between spirituality and devotion, as they are often confused. Devotion encompasses external practices such as murti puja, rudraksha, ratna, havan, kirtan, and temple visits—rituals performed outside the body. Spirituality, on the other hand, is an inward journey involving naam jap, mantra chanting, dhyan, pranayam, yoga, and chakra healing—practices that nurture the mind and soul. While devotion is about engaging with sacred spaces and rituals, spirituality is about inner transformation.

India has long been a beacon of both spiritual and devotional wisdom, sharing its rich heritage, culture, and traditions with the world. As times evolve, even those deeply immersed in corporate and commercial life are increasingly turning to these practices for a balanced mind, body, and soul. The energies and frequencies experienced through temple visits, devotional rituals, and spiritual practices are becoming essential tools for holistic well-being, and this shift will only continue to grow.