Telecom service providers to inform TRAI about major outages

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed all access service providers to inform it about any network outage.

A press note said it has been observed that incidences of major network outages of telecom networks occurring due to technical reasons or due to natural calamities are not reported by the Telecom Service Providers (TSP) to TRAI.

These major network outages in the country for a prolonged duration, especially in border and hilly areas, adversely affect the availability or quality of service in affected areas.

To understand the root cause of major network outages and get relevant support from local authorities extended to the service providers, if needed, the TRAI has decided to collect information about any such outage at the district level.

The Access Service Providers have been directed to report all incidences of major network outages affecting the telecom services to the entire consumers of a district (revenue district as defined by the Centre/state government) continuously for a period of more than four hours, within 24 hours of their occurrence, in the format specified in the direction. They have also been directed to identify the root cause of such major network outages and corrective actions taken thereof, within 72 hours of restoration of services.