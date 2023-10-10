Telangana polls: Cong ticket aspirant booked over poll code violation

A day after the model code of conduct came into force in Telangana, a Congress ticket aspirant was booked on Tuesday for allegedly trying to influence voters by offering them pressure cookers.

In yet another poll code violation, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar allegedly gave a provocative speech in Adilabad. He reportedly targeted the AIMIM and the minority community at an event where Union Home minister Amit Shah kickstarted the party’s campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections.

According to police, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, who aspires to fight the state polls from Adilabad on the Congress ticket was booked under IPC and the Representation of People’s Act after a complaint was lodged with the EC.

He is accused of distributing pressure cookers carrying his photograph and biodata to the voters, they said.

Meanwhile, Banjara Hills police seized Rs 3.5 crore cash from a car during checks and arrested three people connected to hawala transactions.