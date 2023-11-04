Telangana man arrested for giving death threats to Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai police Saturday arrested one person for allegedly giving death threats to to Reliance Industries chairman and Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. According to the police, the man identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi was arrested from Telangana.

The accused was produced before the court which sent him to the police remand till November 8. The development comes days after Ambani’s security team noticed multiple threat mails demanding ransom of Rs 20 crore, which was later increased to Rs 400 crore.

Earlier today, the police claimed that the businessman received fresh email in which the accused threatened him with serious consequences of ignoring his previous mail of Rs 400 crore ransom demand.

According to the Mumbai Police, Ambani received two threatening emails between October 31 and November 1 by the accused, who introduced himself as Shadab Khan.

“Industrialist Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded Rs 400 crore,” police said.

Earlier, Ambani received death threats via email. The threat was to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore. The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent.

“The sender cites a lack of response to the previous email and increases the ransom, Mumbai police had said, adding that the first such threatening mail was sent on October 28.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani’s security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With ANI inputs)