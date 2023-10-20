Telangana: Interstate drug syndicate busted in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 3 held

Sleuths of the Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone along with Keesara police apprehended three persons for allegedly transporting 430kg of Ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, the seizure was made in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana, and 430 Kgs of dry Ganja, one vehicle, and four mobile phones with a total estimated worth of Rs 1,11,00,000 were recovered from their possession.

As per the official release, the accused were caught transporting the drugs from Odisha to Hyderabad.

“On October 19, 2023, credible information, the sleuths of Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone along with Keesara police apprehended three persons who were indulging in transportation of Contraband Ganja from Odisha State to Old City, Hyderabad to gain illegal money and seized 430 Kgs of Dry Ganja, Ashok Leyland Dost Vehicle and 04 Mobile Phones all worth Rs. 1,11,00,000. (Approx.),” a spokesman with Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

Meanwhile, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered.

Earlier this month, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Maheshwaram Zone team along with Choutuppal Police, Rachakonda busted an interstate drug syndicate and arrested two drug peddlers.

About 200 kgs of Ganja and a vehicle all worth Rs 70 lakhs were seized.