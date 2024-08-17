Telangana hospitals, dentists join protest against R G Kar incident

Protesting against the horrifying incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, thousands of people from the medical fraternity in Telangana assembled at Dharna Chowk today, demanding justice for the victim and better safety for healthcare professionals as outpatient medical services and elective surgeries across hospitals remained shut.

The Chowk, which is a popular venue for protests in the city, was today teeming with white coat professionals. Private and government run hospitals and health care professionals today wholeheartedly supported the daylong boycott call given by the Indian Medical Association.

Medical professionals from both government and private colleges suspended outpatient department and elective surgeries for 24 hours, starting from 6 am today. The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA), Telangana Government Doctors’ Association (TGDA), and NIMS Resident Doctors Association extended their protests for the fourth day.

Advertisement

For the past few days, they have been protesting in the hospitals and Congress Minister Danasari Anasuya had even expressed solidarity with them. Emergency services, however, continued to be available. The agitating medical professionals are also demanding the implementation of a central law for protecting caregivers in government run hospitals.

Among the government hospitals, the medical professionals from Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Chest Hospital, Maternity hospitals and Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences participated in the dharna while many private hospitals including Apollo, Yashoda, Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital, Star, KIMs-Sunshine and AIG hospital observed the day long boycott. Even the Indian Dental Association has withdrawn dental services for a day expressing solidarity with the protestors.