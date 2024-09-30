Telangana HC slams HYDRAA commissioner

Telangana High Court Monday came down heavily upon the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), particularly for not following due process of law and carrying out demolitions on Sunday.

Justice K Lakshman asked HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath some pointed questions including if he would comply if the Charminar tahsildar asked him to demolish the High Court on a Sunday. The court also warned him that it would be forced to put a stay on the government order which had set up HYDRAA.

The High Court today heard a writ petition challenging the demolition of a hospital in Ameenpur mandal of Sangareddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad and expressed its displeasure against both the local tahsildar, who was present in the court, and the HYDRAA commissioner, who attended the hearing virtually. The demolition was carried out on 22 September despite an interim order from the court to maintain status.

The court sought an explanation from the officers, pointing out their action was violative of the principles of natural justice. “How can you demolish without following the due process of law. You cannot carry out demolitions on Saturdays, Sundays and after sunset. There are several judgements to that effect including a full bench judgement of Telangana High Court,” said the court. When the HYDRAA commissioner tried to wash off it hands saying the agency had just sent men and machinery following a request from the tahsildar, the judge said “Mr Ranganathan tomorrow Charminar Tahsildar requests you to provide men and machinery to demolish the High Court on a Sunday. Will you do it?”

He was also warned by the court saying “Mr Ranganathan don’t try to please your political bosses and executive bosses. We are not happy with HYDRA. If you continue this way we will be forced to stay GO 99.” The High Court directed the two officials to file counter affidavits by 17 October.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA Commissioner today issued a statement saying that the agency had nothing to do with the surveys on the banks of river Musi. It was neither demolishing nor evacuating residents. However, the BRS promptly pointed out that the Commissioner was present when Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) Dana Kishore had held a media conference.

The AIMIM also came out against the HYDRAA and MRDCL after its electorate expressed anger. AIMIM corporators from Bahadurpura staged a protest, shouting “CM down down” in front of the office of Mandal Revenue officer before being detained by police. AIMIM MLAs also met the collector of Hyderabad over MRDCL. They questioned the legal sanctity of MRDCL as well as demanded a resurvey of the houses on the banks of river according to the Full Tank Level (FTL) fixed earlier.