Telangana gets new DGP in Dr. Jitender

The Telangana government on Wednesday appointed a 1992 batch IPS officer, Dr Jitender, the new DGP of the state. The incumbent was posted as special chief secretary to the government.

After coming to power, the Congress government has for the first time initiated a change at the post of DGP although it had transferred the commissioner of police for Hyderabad almost immediately after coming to power.

Ravi Gupta was appointed by the Election Commissioner during the Assembly elections after it removed Anjani Kumar for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Kumar had met the Opposition leader A Revanth Reddy even before counting ended, inviting the wrath of the ECI.

Dr. Jitender, who was earlier posted as principal secretary in the Home Department, has served in the Left-wing extremist-dominated areas as well as in the Greyhounds, the specialised anti-Naxalite force, and in the CBI. However, the BRS criticised the government for frequent transfers of senior IAS and IPS officers.