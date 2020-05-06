Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, in a late announcement on Tuesday, said that the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 29 to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“People want lockdown extended. I have informed the Prime Minister about our decision,” said Rao after a 7- hour cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening.

Thus, Telangana becomes the first state in the country to extend the lockdown beyond May 17 announced by the Centre last week.

The state government also decided not to give any relaxations in Hyderabad and five other red zone districts.

Speaking to reporters, Chandrasekhar Rao said that Telangana has six districts in the red zone, 18 in orange and nine in the green zone. Three districts have higher rates of infection, he said and that the condition of GHMC, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts is “worrisome”.

Rao said while the guidelines issued by the Centre allowing economic activity in orange and green zones will be followed, no activity will be allowed in Hyderabad and other red zone districts except the construction activity.

“Only cement, steel, hardware and electrical shops will be allowed to open in red zone districts,” he said.

KCR, however, said he would review the situation on May 15 and decide whether to give relaxations in red zones or not.

The chief minister directed the public to complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and return to their residences.

A curfew will be in place in the state from 7 pm and if anyone is found outside during the period, the police will initiate action, Rao warned.

2200 liquor shops will open in the state except 15 shops in containment zones, the Telangana CM informed.

Meanwhile, the state government has hiked the price of liquor by 16 per cent and cheap alcohol by 11 per cent.

“People not maintaining social distancing, will have to bear consequences. No Mask, No Liquor. No Mask, No Goods,” Rao warned.

“Any shop flouting these rules will be immediately shut down,” he added.

The chief minister further said that his government would not tolerate the chaotic situation witnessed in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities. The shops can remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and sell liquor only to those wearing masks.

Telangana, which so far has 1,096 cases of Coronavirus — 439 under treatment and 628 discharged — had extended its lockdown till May 7 even before the Centre gave a second extension to the countrywide lockdown till May 3.