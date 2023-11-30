Telangana exit poll results 2023: Congress may shock BRS, show early predictions

Telangana exit poll results 2023: The Congress party is likely to upset the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the south Indian state of Telangana, early predictions showed. According to the CNX exit polls, Congress may win 63-79 seats, while BRS would get 31-47 seats in the 119-member assembly.

The BJP is no where in the contest and the exit poll predicted the party may not even reach the double digit mark.

The voting for the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly were held today. The counting of the votes will be held on December 3 and results will also be announced on the same day.

Advertisement

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, led by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), is facing a stiff challenge from the Revanth Reddy-led Congress, which is hoping to register it’s first election victory in the state it created. The BJP is also trying its luck and hoping for the lotus to bloom in the south Indian state.

After a decade in the wilderness, Congress looks to have managed to gain some momentum in Telangana with a fierce election campaign led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Revanth Reddy is the face of the Congress party in the state.

The BRS, which came to power in 2014, is banking on its record of development and welfare schemes to retain power. KCR, a populist leader, is also hoping to cash in on his image as a strong and decisive leader.Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is likely projected to finish in single digits.

Warning! Exit polls often get it wrong. For accurate results, come back to thestatesman.com on December 3.