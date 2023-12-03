Telangana election results: BRS concedes defeat, KTR congratulates Congress

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS has conceded defeat in the Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 after Congress crossed the majority mark and took the lead in 63 seats. The BRS was ahead in 40 seats. The majority mark in the 119-member Telangana Assembly is 60 seats. Reacting to the outcome, incumbent Telangana minister and CM KCR’s son KTR thanked the people of the state for giving two consecutive terms to the BRS and congratulated the Congress party on winning the mandate.

“Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back.

Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck,” KTR wrote on X.

Meanwhile, security around state Congress president Revanth Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad has been increased. Reddy is the top contendor of CM post.

Advertisement

The Congress party, which lost the three Hindi heartland states to BJP, found some consolation in Telangana. The party looks all set to end K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decade-long reign.

According to the latest Election Commission data, the Congress was ahead in 58 seats after winning five. The BRS has also won five seats and was leading in 35 others where counting was underway. Cheif Minister KCR was trailing in Kamareddy against Revanth Reddy. He, however, regained lead from the other seat Gajwal after slipping behind initially.

The BJP was also leading on nine seats in Telangana. AIMIM and CPI were ahead in five and one seat, respectively.