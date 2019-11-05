The shocking incident in which a woman officer of the state revenue department was allegedly burnt to death by an angry landowner, at her office in Telangana’s Abdullapurmet on Monday, has taken another life, as the driver who tried to save her, succumbed to his injuries, on Tuesday.

Gurunatham, who had received 80 per cent burn injuries while trying to save his boss, died at the Apollo DRDO Hospital.

According to the police, the 37-year-old Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Vijaya Reddy was in her chambers when the attacker K Suresh walked in, poured petrol and set her ablaze.

The official died on the spot while two employees Gurunatham and Chandraiah who tried to save the MRO were injured. Both were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital.

K Suresh, sneaked in a bottle of kerosene along with his land documents. He poured petrol on the official and set her ablaze, also sustained over 60 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at government-run Osmania Hospital.

Police suspect that the blaze triggered a blast in the AC duct and the flames engulfed Suresh and two others.

According to police, Suresh, a farmer-cum-real estate businessman, and his brother had seven acres of land in Bacharam village, which was caught in a legal tangle.

Suresh’s family members claim cluelessness about the whole incident as to why he went to the MRO’s office and carried out the gruesome attack as he was not involved in the land dispute.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Reddy’s last rites will be performed at Nagole later in the day. Politicians and government officials paid their last respects to her.

Revenue department employees staged protests at various places in the state, condemning the incident and demanding security for the staff.

The incident came at a time when revenue officials in the state have been accused of taking bribes to get errors rectified.