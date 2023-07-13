Telangana: Congress reiterates its promises of 24 hours free electricity to farmers

The Congress on Thursday reiterated its resolve to continue to providing free electricity to farmers if voted to power.

Accusing the BRS of colluding with the BJP to dilute countrywide protests against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP, the Congress held counter protests today with its workers burning effigies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at power substations for failing to provide uninterrupted power supply.

Telangana state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy started the furore with his statement about the rationalisation of power supply.

Advertisement

However, AICC in-charge Manik Rao Thakre in New Delhi clarified that his party would continue to provide free electricity for 24 hours to farmers.

Revanth Reddy while alleging corruption in power sector had said that majority of the farming community consists of small and marginal farmers, who require only eight hours of power supply.

“They are distorting the TPCC’s words…Whatever declaration we give including that farmers will get 24 hours free power and other improved facilities will all be outlined in the declaration,” said Thakre.

Taking a dig at Revanth Reddy, who was earlier with the TDP, BRS working KT Rama Rao called him “Chota Chandrababu” and warned the Congress was targeting the farming community.

He reminded that the Congress has already announced it will shut Dharani, the state government portal for digital land records, alleging corruption and now the party has sounded the second warning about curtailing the 24 hours free electricity provided by the BRS government to a mere three hours.

“If vultures who only want money but never care for the sorrows of the farmers are trusted the farmers would be left to bite the dust,” said Rao in a statement issued in Telugu on Twitter.

His sister and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who took part in a demonstration outside Vidyut Soudhya in Hyderabad, said the anti-farmer stand of the Congress has been exposed.

“I ask Rahul Gandhi – Do you want to cancel 24 hours electricity supply for the farmer?” asked Kavitha and went on to add: “Rahul Gandhi has no right to visit Telangana and engage with our farmers if he has no response to TPCC’s remark about reducing and limiting free electricity supply for farmers.”

It was the Congress under YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who first mooted the concept of free power to farmers for eight hours which brought him to power.

However, it was K Chandrasekhar Rao who started providing 24 hours free electricity though it is alleged that voltage fluctuations and power cuts actually reduce the exercise to just nine hours per day.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that it was also leading to reduction of ground water and called for rationalisation.