Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pays tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute on Thursday to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and to India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary.

“On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute to both,” stated the Chief Minister’s office.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her death anniversary.

Posting on X, Rahul Gandhi said his grandmother Indira Gandhi’s sacrifice for national unity and integrity will always be an inspiration. He shared a video of Indira Gandhi on X, captioned, “Panditji’s Indu, Bapu’s beloved, fearless, brave, justice-loving – India’s Indira!”

“Grandma, your sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the nation will always inspire us all in the path of public service,” he added.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as India’s first and only woman Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was shot by two of her bodyguards at her official residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, which subsequently led to anti-Sikh riots across various parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Thursday.

After honouring Patel, the Prime Minister administered the Unity Oath and attended the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ parade, or Unity Day Parade, at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.

“My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Preserving the unity and sovereignty of the nation was his highest priority. His personality and legacy will continue to inspire every generation in this country,” PM Modi said on X.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been marked by ‘Run for Unity’ events nationwide, involving participants from all walks of life.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India, thereby aiding in the establishment of the Republic of India. He served as the nation’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. Sardar Patel passed away on December 15, 1950.