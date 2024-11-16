Telangana CM accuses Adani of looting Maharashtra

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, whom the BRS has repeatedly attacked for maintaining a close liaison with the Adani group, on Saturday launched an attack on Gautam Adani accusing him of looting Mumbai along with the Prime Minister.

The chief minister was addressing a poll rally in Chandrapur area of Maharashtra for party candidate Subhash Dhote when he made the comments against Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy had come under attack from the Opposition for signing deals with Adani group for investing for that Rs12400 crores in Telangana as well as accepting Rs 100 crore as seed money for the proposed skill university from Adani Foundation.

The Chandrapur area has a large Telugu population and Reddy is a star campaigner for his party in Maharashtra. A large number of leaders from Telugu states like Pawan Kalyan, the Owaisi brothers are campaigning in Maharashtra. Chandrababu Naidu cancelled his Maharashtra campaign due to the death of his brother.

In his speech, Reddy called Eknath Shinde a betrayer who backstabbed Uddhav Thackeray and became a “slave to Gujaratis.”

He also cited Ajit Pawar for backstabbing his uncle and urged the people to bury the backstabbers, Shinde and Ajit Pawar. He then thundered, “Two people have come from Gujarat to loot Mumbai. One is the Prime Minister and the second one is Adani. The double-engine government refers to Adani and the Prime Minister. In Mumbai, slum land is very expensive. You can buy gold but not a square foot area here.

That is why Adani has targeted that land. Yesterday, Ajit Pawar said that on the day Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar were backstabbed, Adani was with them. They all conspired to bring down the MVA government. This means these people have come from Gujarat to loot Mumbai.”

He then went on to attack the BRS claiming that the party was wiped out from Telangana. He said, “A similar man was there in Telangana. His name is Chandrasekhar Rao. His family earned thousands of crores by looting Telangana.

We observed for nine years then Congress workers went from house to house for a whole year and we buried Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana. Today, there is neither his name nor his symbol in Telangana.”

Meanwhile, BRS working president lashed out at the chief minister today at a political programme calling him the disciple of Nathuram Godse. He said Reddy should not hide between Mahatma Gandhi, decrying his announcement that he would build the largest statue of Gandhi as a part of Musi rejuvenation which will render thousands of settlers on its banks homeless.

