Telangana: BJP MLA complains to Shah over death threats, police inaction

Controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh has complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about receiving death threats over phone and lack of action from Telangana police.

Singh, who has a number of cases against him for making hate speeches not only in Telangana and other States as well, had been incarcerated for a couple months after he made derogatory comments against the Prophet two years back.

In his complaint to the DGP of Telangana, a copy of which he sent to the Union Home Minister, Raja Singh wrote: “Once again, today, I have received death threats, from multiple numbers (attaching the screenshot for the same). Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident; I have faced similar threats in the past. Despite lodging complaints regarding these threats previously it appears that no action has been taken to address this matter.”

He then went on to add, “As a public servant and a responsible citizen, I am deeply troubled by the lack of action taken to ensure my safety and safety of those around me. It is imperative that immediate steps are taken to investigate these threats and apprehend those responsible for making them.”

The BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency also submitted a list of nine different mobile numbers from which the calls were made to his phone. In a video clip, Singh said he had received the calls from different numbers in the morning since 9:19 am.

Apart from international calls, he also received voice messages from WhatsApp numbers with a picture related to Palestine in the display picture. Singh said that he had given Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s phone number to the one making the threat calls.

Recently, at Sangli in Maharashtra, Singh had delivered another inflammatory speech against the minority community, goading the people to shoot all those indulging in love jihad.