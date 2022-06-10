Telangana BJP chief placed under house arrest

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was Friday placed under house arrest here to prevent him from staging a protest at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) against hike in bus fares.

Sanjay was set to lead a party demonstration at JBS over the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s imposition of an extra diesel cess (TSRTC).

Sanjay’s house in Banjara Hills was surrounded by police to prevent him from leaving. However, the police action was taken in anticipation of Sanjay organizing a protest against the arrest of a party leader, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, at the Director-General of Police (DGP) office.

Reddy was arrested near Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday in connection with a charge filed against him for staging a derogatory skit against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Telangana Formation Day (June 2).

Sanjay later arrived at JBS in Secunderabad, where he is also a Member of Parliament. He spoke with individuals on the bus and inquired about their concerns.

His home arrest was denounced by the BJP leader. He informed reporters that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government’s demise had begun.

The BJP representative claimed that the TRS was behaving in an undemocratic manner in order to prevent them from speaking out against the bus fare hike. “The government has placed a burden on the common man by raising fares, and when people protest, the government uses undemocratic methods like as arrests and house arrests,” he stated.

In response to the police presence outside his home, the BJP leader claimed that while the government had failed to apprehend rapists and criminals, it was taking action against the opposition.

He said the TRS government has so far increased the TSRTC bus fares by 60 per cent. He slammed the government for increasing the fares five times in three years. He alleged that this is part of the conspiracy to privatise TSRTC

(with inputs from IANS)