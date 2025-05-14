Tejashwi Yadav demands martyr status for all soldiers fallen in line of duty

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to grant martyr status to all soldiers from the armed forces who have fallen in the line of duty. Speaking to the media in Patna on Wednesday the RJD leader said that he will write a letter to Shah to raise this issue.

He said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, many soldiers have died in the line of duty, but they have not been given the status of martyr. Soldiers from all the military forces should get this honour because they are giving their lives for the country. I will write a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and demand that the soldiers of all the armed forces like Army, BSF, CRPF, or CISF should be given the status of martyr.”

He made this demand after paying tribute to army jawan Rambabu Singh at a wreath-laying ceremony held at Patna Airport on Wednesday.

Amid Indo-Pak tension, army jawan Rambabu died in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. His mortal remains reached Patna airport on Wednesday, where army personnel as well as several social and political leaders paid emotional tribute to him in a sad atmosphere.

Later, his mortal remains were transported to his native place Vasilpur village in Siwan district of Bihar, where his last rites were performed with full state honours.

Tejashwi added, “It was disappointing that no government representative, including two Deputy Chief Ministers and a large cabinet, was present to honour the jawan.”

Later, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad said that the absence of a representative of the Bihar Government makes it clear how careless the BJP and JDU leaders are.

“It proves that the BJP’s Tiranga Yatra is just a political act. The party is not concerned about army heroes,” he added.

The Bihar unit of the BJP took out Tiranga Yatra in Patna on Wednesday evening. It was led by Bihar BJP president Dr. Dilip Jaiswal. The participants paid homage to the valour, courage and bravery of the Indian Army.