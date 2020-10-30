RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on issues of unemployment, law and order, migration and jobs.

In a tweet, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Respected Nitish ji believes that he has ruined the present and future of two generations with the collapse of education, health, industry during 15 years of rule in Bihar, so he never speaks on unemployment, jobs, factories, investment and migration. Should they not speak on these issues?

आदरणीय नीतीश जी मानते है कि उन्होंने बिहार में 15 वर्ष के शासनकाल में शिक्षा,स्वास्थ्य,उद्योग चौपट करने के साथ-2 दो पीढ़ियों का वर्तमान और भविष्य बर्बाद किया है इसलिए वो बेरोजगारी, नौकरी, कारख़ाने,निवेश और पलायन पर कभी कुछ नहीं बोलते। क्या उन्हें इन मुद्दों पर नहीं बोलना चाहिए? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 30, 2020

The sharp attack by the opposition leader, was when Nitish Kumar on Thursday in a rally said that his government has provided over 6 lakh jobs during its 15-year regime as compared to 95,000 people getting jobs during the RJD regime from 1990 to 2005.

The Janta Dal United (JDU) leader said,“They were in power for 15 years and Bihar and Jharkhand were one for 10 of these. Between 1990 and 2005, only 95,000 people were given jobs. In our administration, over 6 lakh jobs were given and besides this many others were enrolled in other services.”

Nitish Kumar has attacked the opposition pRJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav before the winding down the campaign for the first round of voting on. He said, “Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. They have no faith in daughters. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see – this is the kind of Bihar they want to make.”

Tejaswi Yadav, the leader of the opposition said that Nitish Kumar is ‘mentally and physically tired’ and that even his insults were “blessings” for him.

Bihar elections are being held in three phases October 28, November 3 and 7 November and the results will be declared on November 10.