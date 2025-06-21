Tejashwi will have to write ‘mera baap chor hai’ like Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar: Samrat Chaudhary

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday attacked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the fodder scam in which his father and former CM Lalu Yadav was convicted. Chaudhary said that Tejashwi will have to write “mera baap chor hai” on his hand while referring to the iconic Amitabh Bachchan movie ‘Deewar’.

In the film, some drunken goons forcefully write “Mera Baap Chor Hai” on the hand of a child playing the role of young Amitabh Bachchan.

“Fodder was stolen in Bihar. There is a film of Amitabh Bachchan in which ‘mera baap chor hai’ is written on his hand. Tejashwi Yadav will also have to write the same,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, a poster war also erupted between the RJD and the BJP-led NDA in poll-bound Bihar. Near the Income Tax Office and Veerchand Patel Marg in Patna, a poster was seen targeting Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav.

“My father is a fodder thief, vote for me,” read the poster that also featured two people riding a buffalo apparently depicting Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

Another poster that has been put up in the city, targeted the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government. The poster reads: “Performed virtuous deeds, served others, undertook thousands of pilgrimages —but if you haven’t served your son-in-law, all of it is worthless. The NDA government is always ready for ‘son-in-law service’.”

The poster also featured images of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Minister Ashok Choudhary, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, along with their sons-in-laws.

While none of the posters mentioned the issuing authority, the one targeting the NDA had written “National Son-in-law Commission – NDA”.