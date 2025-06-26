Tejashwi targets Nitish’s 20-year rule, seeks 20 months for real progress

Addressing the ‘Chhatra Yuva Sansad’ in Patna on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav advocated for a new government in Bihar, arguing that only a change in leadership could effectively tackle the pressing issues of joblessness, rising prices, corruption, and inadequate education.

He said, “You gave Nitish Kumar 20 years, give us 20 months, and we’ll show you what real progress looks like. Our goal is not merely a change in government, but a transformation of Bihar itself.”

Recounting his achievement as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, the RJD leader said that he accomplished what Nitish Kumar and the BJP deemed impossible for 20 years.

He said, “We implemented new policies in the areas of information technology, sports, and tourism. Over a period of 17 months, we created 5 lakh government jobs. Tourism boomed, with 8 crore visitors to Bihar. We overcame Nitish Kumar’s cabinet obstruction to appoint 1,32,000 public health workers, and finally promoted 76,000 long-overdue government employees. We also constructed an impressive 26,000 kilometres of new roads.”

Distributing pens to 10,000 young people, he said that a pen symbolises a renewed purpose to fight for better education, employment opportunities, and respect. He emphasised that Bihar’s future hinges on education and skills. Students and young people will no longer be silenced.

If elected, Tejashwi Yadav pledged to establish a world-class university and education city. His government, he declared, would waive all application fees for exams and cover students’ travel costs.

He said, “We’re not going to waste time complaining about the past like Nitish Kumar. We have a plan to build a better future for Bihar, focusing on development across the board. Our commitment is to transform Bihar in five years, not to deny its past.”

Addressing the serious issues of school dropouts and delayed university semesters, he committed to improving educational standards, ensuring timely exams, and preventing exam paper leaks. Students weak in science, maths, and English will get extra help from teachers at home.

He said: “The goal is to revitalise the system, enabling university graduates to once again attain high-level positions — a trend stalled for the past two decades. We will ensure equal opportunities and uphold individual dignity.”