Tejashwi questions Central govt on failure to prevent terror attacks

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Central government for allegedly abdicating its responsibilities towards safety and security of the nation, calling the terror attack in Pahalgam the result of its failure to adopt a foolproof policy to stop repeated terrorist attacks.

He said that the terror attack in Pahalgam was the result of intelligence failure and lapse of the security measures adopted by security agencies despite the fact that the Union Territory has been under constant terror attacks.

The RJD leader said, “Since 2014, 3,982 terror attacks have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir killing 413 civilians and resulted in martyrdom of 630 security personnel. Despite that, no security arrangements were made in Pahalgam where more than 2000 tourists had gathered. Who is responsible for this grave negligence?”

He also questioned the investigation of the Pulwama incident. “More than six years have passed since the Pulwama incident, but the investigation is still incomplete. Why is the government silent about 200-300 kilograms of RDX explosives that were used to attack the CRPF convoy?”

He said that the BJP and the Godi Media have been busy giving the terror attack a communal angle by blaming Pakistan immediately after the incident. “If terrorists are entering the country from across the border so easily, it means there is a severe security lapse. The terrorists must have come to Pahalgam and conducted a recce and selected the spot much in advance. It establishes that our intelligence system has failed once again. Who is accountable,” he asked.