Tejas LCA AF MK1 test-fires Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has successfully conducted the test launch of the indigenously developed ASTRA Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from the LCA AF MK1 prototype fighter aircraft. The test was carried out off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha, and marks a significant milestone in India’s defense capabilities.

During the test-firing, the ASTRA missile achieved a direct hit on a flying target, demonstrating its precision and effectiveness. All subsystems of the missile performed accurately, meeting all mission parameters and objectives. Designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the ASTRA missile boasts advanced guidance and navigation capabilities, enabling it to engage targets beyond 100 km with high accuracy. The missile has already been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that this successful test is a crucial step towards the induction of the LCA AF MK1A variant, further bolstering the indigenous fighter aircraft program. The achievement is the result of dedicated efforts by an integrated team of scientists, engineers, and technicians from ADA, DRDO, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), with support from CEMILAC, DG-AQA, IAF, and the test range team. Further trials are planned to evaluate the missile’s overall performance.

