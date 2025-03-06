Ayodhya goes digital: ‘AyodhYatra’ app launched for virtual pilgrimage

In a step towards blending tradition with technology, the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), in association with 1 Play Group, has launched the AyodhYatra app — bringing Ayodhya’s spiritual essence to devotees worldwide.

Available on Android and iOS, the app offers live darshans, personalized pujas, and immersive 360-degree temple tours, making Ayodhya’s divine experience accessible to millions, no matter where they are.

With AyodhYatra, devotees can explore the Ram Mandir, Kanak Bhawan, Hanuman Garhi, and the sacred Saryu Ghats, participate in live-streamed pujas from over 20 temples, and receive personalized blessings. The app also integrates metaverse technology, allowing users to experience Ayodhya’s vibrant streets and festivals, including the spectacular Deepotsav, where millions of diyas illuminate the city.

Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said here on Thursday that “Ayodhya is undergoing a historic transformation, and technology is playing a key role in making it a truly global spiritual destination. The AyodhYatra app allows devotees from across the world to experience Ayodhya’s divine energy, bridging faith and digital innovation. This initiative not only enhances accessibility but also preserves and promotes the city’s timeless heritage.”

Ashwini Kumar Pandey, Vice Chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority said, “The virtual tours of Ayodhya’s religious sites will provide an immersive experience to people worldwide, allowing them to explore our rich cultural and spiritual heritage from anywhere. This initiative will enhance global tourism, promote religious understanding, and make Ayodhya’s sacred landmarks accessible, fostering greater awareness and reverence.”

Mohit Lalvani, Founder & CEO, 1 Play Group, added: “The footprint to Ayodhya will be immense, and technology is the key to making it a world-class pilgrimage destination. AyodhYatra is more than just an app — it’s a movement to bring Ayodhya’s spiritual experience to devotees globally, whether physically or virtually.”