Godrej & Boyce Aerospace, ADA ink MoU to manufacture flight actuators

Godrej & Boyce announced in Mumbai on Wednesday that its aerospace business unit has signed multiple proposals at the ongoing defence and aerospace show, Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

These proposals include an MoU signed with the state-owned Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to manufacture flight control actuators for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, according to a company release.

Advertisement

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in the aerospace sector. We continue to enable and elevate India’s manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness at a global level,” Godrej & Boyce Senior Vice President & Business Head of Aerospace Business, Maneck Behramkamdin, said.

Advertisement

The company plans to undertake comprehensive development of Flight Control Actuators for AMCA, including precision manufacturing, procurement of aerospace grade raw materials, assembly and testing, and development of test rigs for qualification tests, the release stated.

The MoU builds upon Godrej’s two-decade-long partnership with ADA in developing components for flight-critical DDV-based servo actuators and associated functional elements. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in India’s journey toward self-reliance in critical aerospace technologies, the company stated.

It plans to enhance its ‘Built to Spec’ capabilities, while embracing transformative technologies like 3D printing to revolutionise its manufacturing processes and design capabilities, to create complex components in a single printing process, eliminating multiple traditional manufacturing stages as well as improving operational efficiency, its release stated.