Technology should bring value to life of common man: PM at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined that in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is important to have secured and resilient supply chains of critical minerals.

Participating in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, PM Modi spoke on the nexus between technology, AI, and energy.

Elaborating on India’s human-centric approach to promoting technology, he noted that any technology to be effective must bring value to the lives of common people.

Addressing a session on ‘Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world’, the prime minister suggested addressing AI-related global governance issues as key to tackling the concerns of AI and to promoting innovation in the field.

He further said that quality and diverse data, which abounds in India, is critical for responsible AI.

He emphasised that a technology-led world calls for closer cooperation among countries for realising a sustainable future, and to achieve it, people and the planet must be kept at the centre of progress.

“I would like to offer a few suggestions on the subject of AI. First, we must work towards governance at an international level that addresses concerns related to AI while also promoting innovation. Only then can we transform AI into a force for global good. Second, in the age of AI, close cooperation in the areas of critical minerals and technology is extremely important,” PM Modi said.

“We must focus on securing and strengthening the resilience of their supply chains. We must also ensure that no country uses them solely for its own interests or as a weapon. Thirdly, deep fakes are a major cause for concern, as they can create widespread disorder in society. Therefore, AI generated content must be clearly water-marked or accompanied by a clear disclosure.” he said.

“I would like to share a few points on the subjects of Technology, AI, and Energy. Undoubtedly, AI is emerging as a powerful tool to enhance efficiency and foster innovation across all sectors. However, AI itself is a highly energy-intensive technology. The growing energy consumption driven by AI data centers, and the increasing energy demands of today’s technology-driven societies can only be sustainably addressed through renewable energy sources,” the prime minister said.

“In India, we have developed an AI-based language app called ‘BHASHINI’ to ensure that even a person from a remote village can connect with the languages of the world and become part of the global conversation. We have democratised technology and have empowered our economy and the common man through Digital Public Infrastructure,” he said.

“At the international level as well, we must adopt a human-centric approach. Everyone recognises the potential and usefulness of AI. However, the real challenge is not the power and capability of AI itself, but ensuring that AI tools enhance human dignity and empowerment,” the prime minister further said.

He said rich data is the foundation for inclusive, capable, and responsible AI.

Mr Modi said India’s diversity, reflected in its vibrant lifestyle, multitude of languages, and vast geography, makes it one of the most valuable and powerful sources of rich data.

He said AI models developed and tested against the benchmark of India’s diversity will therefore hold immense relevance and utility for the entire world.

“In India, we have stressed on building a robust data empowerment and protection architecture. Alongside this, India possesses a vast talent pool that can significantly contribute to global efforts in the field of AI, through its scale, skill, diversity, and commitment to democratic values,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said ensuring affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy is a top priority for India. “To achieve this, we are focusing on Solar Energy and Small Modular Reactors. We are also developing smart grids, energy storage systems, and green energy corridors to connect renewable energy production with demand centers,” he said.