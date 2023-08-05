Techie, wife kill two kids before hanging themselves

A software engineer and his wife died by suicide after allegedly killing their two daughters in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

According to the police, Veerarjun Vijay (31) and his wife Hemavati (29) killed their two daughters — 2-year-old Moksha and eight-month-old Sristhi, before hanging themselves in the Kadugodi police station limits of Bengaluru.

“Veerarjun Vijay, who was working in a software company, married Hemavati 6 years ago. The couple lived in Sai Garden, Seegehalli. They died by suicide on the night of July 31 after killing their two children,” a police officer said.

Further, according to officials, locals informed the police of the incident after some nearby residents complained of a foul smell.

“Locals informed about a foul smell coming from the house (where the deceased family lived). We went to the spot and broke down the door to find all four members of the family dead,” the officer said.

However, he added that the reason for the suicide has not been ascertained as yet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru City said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and the investigation is ongoing.