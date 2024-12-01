Team of Judicial Commission on Sambhal violence visits affected areas

A three-member judicial commission constituted to investigate the violence over the survey of Jama Masjid in the Sambhal districtvisited the violence-affected areas on Sunday. The team, along with the district magistrate, SP, and other officials,conducted a thorough inspection of all the places where violence and tone pelting took place, including the Jama Masjid.The commission, headed by former Judge of Allahabad High Court D KArora, comprised two members, Amit Mohan Prasad, retired IAS officer,and A K Jain, retired IPS officer. However, neither Amit Mohan Prasadnor other two members were present.

Four people were killed and 19 policemen were injured in this incident that occurred on November 24. Former UP DGP and member of the three-member judicial inquiry commission A K Jain confirmed that the investigation into the violence that took place during the survey ofShahi Jama Masjid on November 24 would continue for the next two months.Mr Jain further said that the investigation would reach to the bottom of the incidents.The team first reached the Jama Masjid area to take stock of the situation outside and inside the mosque for about three minutes.

S P Krishna Vishnoi informed the team that the dispute that started from the Kortgarvi locality eventually turned violent when the crowd present near the mosque started pelting stones, due to which the situation went out of control. The SP said during the violence, vehicles were set on fire and the police team was attacked. The team went inside the mosque and observed the situation closely.

During the inspection, they identified the main spots of violence and collected information from the authorities. The commission interacted with local shopkeepers and residents inviolence-affected areas. The shopkeepers in the area said during stone pelting, they had closed their shops and left from the spot. The team took detailed informationabout the incidents of the day of violence. After the inspection ofJama Masjid, the commission team reached the Nakhasa intersectionwhere an incident of violence and stone pelting took place.The team also studied the situation there closely and talked to theofficials. The commission team took detailed information about theentire incident from the DM, SP and other officials.The SP told the commission from which houses stone pelting took placeand how the administration tried to control the situation.

The Judicial Commission will submit its report within two months.Earlier on Saturday, the members of the commission reached MoradabadCircuit House, where Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, DIG Muniraj ji, and SSP Satpal Antil met them and informed them about the incident.On November 19, the court of Civil Judge Senior Division at Chandausiordered a survey of the Jama Masjid after petitioners claimed that it was Harihar temple.