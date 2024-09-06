Teacher sexually assaults minor in classroom

An 11-year-old seventh grade student was sexually assaulted by a school teacher in the classroom of a government school in Sultanpuri area, the police said on Friday.

The family members of the victim protested outside the police station demanding action against the accused teacher.

According to the police, they received a complaint at around 12 pm regarding a girl being sexually harassed by a school teacher.

As per the statement of the victim, the sports teacher touched her inappropriately and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

The cops added that a case under BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSSCO) was registered against the teacher and a medical examination of the victim was also carried out.

The accused 45-year-old Satish was later arrested. He used to conduct self defence classes through an NGO and was not a regular school teacher.

A further investigation into the matter has been initiated, said the cops.