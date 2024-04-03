Teach opposition a lesson in this election: Amit Shah in Muzaffarnagar

Giving a clarion call to teach the opposition a lesson in the region in the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Samajwadi Party has to be wiped out in the upcoming elections.

He said that this is the land from where Chaudhary Charan Singh worked to raise the voices of the farmers.

Addressing a joint election rally with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at the National Inter College in Shahpur in the presence of BJP’s Muzaffarnagar candidate Sanjeev Baliyan, Amit Shah claimed that the BJP government did numerous welfare works for the poor and farmers of the region.

He said that the BJP government increased the prices of sugarcane. “The BSP got 19 mills closed and the SP 10, while the BJP got several mills revived.”.

Shah said that the BJP government ensured the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and proved its commitment to nationalism. The arrogant alliance of the SP and the Congress never allowed the Ram temple to be built but the BJP removed all the hurdles.

Elaborating on criminal activities in Kairana, the Home Minister said, “Before the BJP government assumed power in the state, Kairana used to witness large-scale migration. But after 2017, goons have started migrating from UP. Their objective may be to elevate their family members to positions of power, but the BJP remains committed to uplifting the impoverished.”

RLD chief Jayant Choudhury also urged the public to endorse the candidates of the BJP-RLD alliance in the elections for a brighter future for the nation and the prosperity of our families.