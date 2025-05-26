TDP’s drafts six formulas for Mahanadu

After the super six guarantees brought the party back to power, the TDP has now come up with the six formulas to prepare the party for future challenges.

The party’s annual conclave, Mahanadu, is all set to begin tomorrow in Kadapa, where the party will discuss its future course, the state’s progress, before signing off with a massive public rally on 29 May.

Advertisement

Kadapa, the YSRCP fortress, has been painted yellow with decorations, flags, banners, and cutouts put up in the official hues of TDP. This will be the first annual conclave for the party after winning the elections and hence the morale of the supporters and leaders are at all time high.

Advertisement

On day one, discussions will be held on the organizational structure and future action plan, along with the release of the resolution with six formulas drafted to steer the party to the future.

First and foremost, among the six formulas would be the “activist is the leader,” prioritizing the supporters of the party. The second formula is Yuva Galam, under which the party would also give importance to the youth by focusing on their welfare, employment opportunities and use of technology in administration through WhatsApp governance.

The padayatra undertaken by party’s general secretary, Nara Lokesh, was also named Yuva Galam and this Mahanadu is expected to see the transition in the party with him gaining more responsibilities.

The third formula will focus on the Telugu community globally, a key stakeholder of TDP, followed by women’s power, highlighting the programmes for their empowerment and welfare.

The fifth formula will focus on social justice and the prosperity of the poor while the sixth one will be on support for farmers. While party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will deliver the keynote address, Nara Lokesh will introduce the six resolutions before the party workers and leaders

The first day will focus on the party, its organisational structure and future course of action; the second will be reserved for discussion on the state’s development and governance. The notification for the election of the party’s national president will also be issued on day one.

With 23,000 delegates expected to attend the conclave, accommodation has been arranged in guesthouses, lodges and function halls in Kadapa and the nearby towns and cities as well. Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu was seen shovelling the dirt at the grounds to encourage party activists and leaders. Union minister K Ram Mohan Naidu appealed to the TDP cadres whom he addressed as ‘yellow soldiers’ to join the Mahanadu in large numbers. The turnout for the public rally on 29 May is expected to be five lakh.