TDP-YSRCP clashes heat up political climate in Andhra

The tension prevailed at Angallu in Kurabalakota of the Annamayya district after YSRCP and TDP activists clashed with each other and spread to neighbouring Ponganur ahead of N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit leaving several people including 20 policemen injured.

The former chief minister and TDP president is on a visit to the Rayalaseema districts as a part of his Yudha Bheri programme to highlight the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP Government to complete the various irrigation projects initiated during his tenure regime as chief minister.

The TDP accused YSRCP minister Pedireddy Ramchandra Reddy of sending goons to disrupt Naidu’s programme, but according to police, the TDP president had made provocative statements and even instigated TDP cadre to attack YSRCP activists and police.

As Naidu reached Angallu, the YSRCP cadre blocked the road and staged a protest against the TDP president for calling the YSRCP MLA of Thambepalli ‘Ravana’ leading to fracas between the two sides and pelting of stones amid heavy deployment of police. The police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesting party workers. The TDP alleged that their activists were first attacked by the YSRCP workers and were later lathicharged by the police causing injuries to them.

Later, Naidu visited the incomplete lift irrigation works of Nayani Lake in Annamayya district before addressing a gathering.

The TDP chief has Z-plus security cover and NSG commandos covering him, who were seen trying to shield him against stone pelting by holding foldable screens in front. The TDP president condemned the stone pelting alleging that the YSRCP were unleashing violence on TDP activists.

He also warned Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy of dire consequences in his own bastion Punganur if the violence continued. “When these rowdies are attacking me, what could be the fate of common people,” asked Naidu. He also threw a challenge at the YSRCP supporters to come without police protection, adding that the police should give up their uniforms since they were acting like YSRCP goons.

Anticipating trouble at Ponganur, the police barricaded the town entrance and diverted the roadshow via the bypass, but the TDP cadre, who were waiting for Naidu’s arrival, attacked the police and set a bus alight and Vajra vehicle. According to SP Chittoor Rishanth Reddy at least 20 policemen were injured and police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

With less than a year left for assembly polls, Naidu is making an all-out effort to win this time. Yesterday, he took a selfie in front of KIA factory in Anantpur which began during his regime and posted on microblogging site X with a post reading “ I brought KIA you brought mafia,” taking a dig at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.