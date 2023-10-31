TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu gets bail on medical grounds

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was on Tuesday granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court for four weeks on medical grounds in the multi-crore skill development case.

The court ordered him to surrender at Rajahmundry Central Prison on November 28.

“With a humanitarian perspective in mind and considering the petitioner’s health condition, this court is inclined to grant temporary bail on health grounds to the petitioner, enabling him to undergo the required surgery on his right eye,” Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said.

The court also asked Naidu (73) not to make any direct or indirect inducement, threat or promise to those related to the case. Notably, the bail was granted at a time when another corruption case was lodged against the leader by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Bureau (APCID).

Naidu’s family had raised a hue and cry over his health condition, alleging that he has lost weight and any further weight loss due to dehydration might affect his kidneys.

Although jail authorities had dismissed the allegations, the court took into account the letter from a private hospital where the former chief minister underwent treatment. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo suffers from diabetes, hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy and cataract in the right eye.

“There is no remote possibility that the petitioner would evade the judicial process or pose a flight risk. It has been submitted that the petitioner has strong ties within society and is a respected figure, having previously served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and currently holding the position of opposition leader and sitting member of the Legislative Assembly,” the court said in its order.

It also asked Naidu to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court. He was allowed to get treated in a hospital of his choice at his own expense. The petitioner shall provide the details about the treatment given to him and the hospital where he got treated in a sealed cover to the jail superintendent, the court added.

