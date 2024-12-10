TB deaths reduced by 21.4 per cent

The incidence of TB in India has shown a 17.7 per cent decline from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 195 per 100,000 population in 2023 while the TB deaths have reduced by 21.4 per cent from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 22 per lakh population in 2023.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel informed this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) implemented under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM). NTEP has made significant efforts to make India TB-free. Several steps have been taken in all states/UTs, under the NTEP, some of which include targeted interventions in high TB burden areas through State and District Specific Strategic plans, provision of free drugs and diagnostics to TB patients, active TB case-finding through campaigns in key vulnerable and co-morbid populations, integration of Ayushman Arogya Mandir with TB screening and treatment services, private sector engagement with incentives for notification and management of TB cases, scale-up of molecular diagnostic laboratories to sub-district levels, expansion of coverage under Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana for nutritional support to TB patients.

Also, intensified Information, Education & Communication (IEC) interventions to reduce stigma, enhance community awareness and improve health-seeking behaviour, converge efforts and resources of line ministries for TB elimination, provision of TB Preventive Treatment to contacts of TB patients and vulnerable population, track notified TB cases through Ni-kshay portal and providing additional nutritional, diagnostic and vocational support to TB patients and household contacts under Ni-kshya Mitra initiative.