Tarun Bajaj assumes charge as ED (NR-I) of POWERGRID

Tarun Bajaj has assumed the charge of Executive Director Northern Region Transmission System – I of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), Faridabad.

He will be responsible for construction, operation and maintenance of all Central Transmission Projects in areas under Northern Region – I.

Bajaj is a technical expert with 35 years of experience in his field. Prior to this, he was heading the Southern Region-II from Bengaluru.

Advertisement