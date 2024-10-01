Tarun Bajaj assumes charge as ED (NR-I) of POWERGRID

46.11 lakh filed ITR before New Year celebrations
On December 31, 2021, alone, more than 230 Tweets from taxpayers and professionals were responded to, informed the Ministry of Finance.
He will be responsible for construction, operation and maintenance of all Central Transmission Projects in areas under Northern Region – I.
Tarun Bajaj has assumed the charge of Executive Director Northern Region Transmission System – I of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), Faridabad.
Bajaj is a technical expert with 35 years of experience in his field. Prior to this, he was heading the Southern Region-II from Bengaluru.
