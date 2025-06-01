Tarigami seeks relief for migratory communities hit by unseasonal snow in J&K

CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Sunday said that the off-season snowfall over the past few days in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir has caused significant damage to maize crops and livestock, and the government should provide them with relief.

In a statement, Tarigami said that many nomadic families, particularly from the Gujjar-Bakarwal and Chopan communities, have suffered losses. These communities rely on traditional pastoral practices and seasonal migration for their survival, and such unexpected weather events only worsen their hardships.

He urged the government to send field teams to these affected areas to assess the damage on the ground. Timely relief and compensation must be ensured for those who have lost crops and livestock.

He said it is also important to address the ongoing challenges faced by Gujjar-Bakarwals and Chopans, who are often confronted with restrictions while moving their livestock to upper pastures.

“This practice of transhumance is not new. It is a time-tested way of life and a core part of their livelihood and cultural identity,” he said. “Rather than imposing barriers or complicating the process through unnecessary rules, authorities should facilitate and support their movement and grazing rights.”

Tarigami added that these communities have coexisted with nature for generations and have contributed to the region’s rural economy. “At a time when climate patterns are becoming unpredictable, the government must adopt a sensitive and inclusive approach towards vulnerable groups. Their traditional rights must be respected, and their hardships must be addressed with seriousness and urgency. I appeal to the administration to take necessary action at the earliest,” he added.